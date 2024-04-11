The 'Land Grab' Displacing The Maasai People : Fresh Air Atlantic journalist Stephanie McCrummen says foreign interests are acquiring Serengeti territory in Northern Tanzania, effectively displacing indigenous cattle-herders from their traditional grazing lands. McCrummen spoke with Dave Davies about the billionaires, conservation groups, and safari tourism in this story.



Fresh Air The 'Land Grab' Displacing The Maasai People The 'Land Grab' Displacing The Maasai People Listen · 43:58 43:58 Atlantic journalist Stephanie McCrummen says foreign interests are acquiring Serengeti territory in Northern Tanzania, effectively displacing indigenous cattle-herders from their traditional grazing lands. McCrummen spoke with Dave Davies about the billionaires, conservation groups, and safari tourism in this story.



