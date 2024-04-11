Lindsay Lou taps into the divine feminine on 'Queen of Time'

Set List "On Your Side (Starman)"

"Queen of Time"

"This Too Shall Pass"

"Love Calls"

"Nothing's Working"

A psychedelic trip helped open the creative door for Lindsay Lou to craft her latest album. Inspired by visions of what she calls the divine feminine, Queen of Time was Lou's way to tap into that energy.

"I'd just been told this story my whole life — that we were created from pieces of God," Lou tells World Cafe over a video call. "God created us with parts of himself, we were created in the image of God, and it was all really delivered in masculine terms. So to have this epic reclaiming of the narrative, and to be wanting to embody whatever the divine means, and to want to embody a feminine version of that, it really sort of blew me out of the water. It sent me on a yearslong trip."

The Nashville singer-songwriter's album features appearances from Jerry Douglas and Billy Strings. It also features voice recordings with Lou's late grandmother, who she calls the "unattainable woman."

"She had 12 kids and she said she had a mother's heart, and many mothers will tell you this, that when you become a mother, you start to look at all babies as your baby," she says. "In her words, she felt like she was a mother to all of God's children. And so she took it upon herself to take in the homeless, and there was always someone hanging about."

Lou also talks about striking out on her own and working with her former neighbor, Billy Strings.