A year after starring in Barbie, actress Margot Robbie raids the toy chest again This time she's playing with Monopoly money. Her production company announced it will be producing a live-action movie based on the classic board game.

Movies A year after starring in Barbie, actress Margot Robbie raids the toy chest again A year after starring in Barbie, actress Margot Robbie raids the toy chest again Listen · 0:27 0:27 This time she's playing with Monopoly money. Her production company announced it will be producing a live-action movie based on the classic board game. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor