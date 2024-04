Golf's most prestigious tournament gets underway in Augusta, Ga. Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods hopes his ailing body can make the cut for a record 24th time. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to reporter Steve Futterman for a preview of the Masters Tournament.

Sports Golf's most prestigious tournament gets underway in Augusta, Ga. Golf's most prestigious tournament gets underway in Augusta, Ga. Listen · 3:40 3:40 Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods hopes his ailing body can make the cut for a record 24th time. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to reporter Steve Futterman for a preview of the Masters Tournament. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor