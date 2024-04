The number of high school seniors who have filled out FAFSA is down from last year High school seniors aren't filling out a federal student aid application. This year's form is supposed to be simpler, but it's had problems. What does this mean for who goes to college and where?

Education The number of high school seniors who have filled out FAFSA is down from last year The number of high school seniors who have filled out FAFSA is down from last year Listen · 3:42 3:42 High school seniors aren't filling out a federal student aid application. This year's form is supposed to be simpler, but it's had problems. What does this mean for who goes to college and where? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor