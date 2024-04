After a decade of wrangling the EU has a new set of rules on migration and asylum The European Parliament has passed a new package of laws that could fundamentally change the European Union's migration and asylum policies.

Europe After a decade of wrangling the EU has a new set of rules on migration and asylum After a decade of wrangling the EU has a new set of rules on migration and asylum Listen · 3:51 3:51 The European Parliament has passed a new package of laws that could fundamentally change the European Union's migration and asylum policies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor