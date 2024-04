Washington D.C. is getting help replacing some of its much loved cherry trees Japan is donating 250 trees to replace the ones being removed due to a seawall repair project around the Tidal Basin. Washington's first cherry trees were also gifts from Japan — planted in 1912.

