Why the growing push for programs to help keep seniors in their homes longer As the senior population in the U.S. grows, so do efforts to help older Americans stay at home — and out of hospitals and nursing homes.

National Why the growing push for programs to help keep seniors in their homes longer Why the growing push for programs to help keep seniors in their homes longer Audio will be available later today. As the senior population in the U.S. grows, so do efforts to help older Americans stay at home — and out of hospitals and nursing homes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor