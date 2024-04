Journalist says a 'land grab' in Tanzania is forcing the Maasai off their land Atlantic journalist Stephanie McCrummen says foreign interests are acquiring territory in Northern Tanzania, effectively displacing indigenous cattle-herders from their traditional grazing lands.

Africa Journalist says a 'land grab' in Tanzania is forcing the Maasai off their land Journalist says a 'land grab' in Tanzania is forcing the Maasai off their land Listen · 36:43 36:43 Atlantic journalist Stephanie McCrummen says foreign interests are acquiring territory in Northern Tanzania, effectively displacing indigenous cattle-herders from their traditional grazing lands. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor