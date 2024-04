Assistant principal is indicted in connection with shooting done by 6-year-old A grand jury indicted a former assistant principal at a Virginia elementary school on counts of child abuse and neglect. The net appears to be widening in holding adults accountable for shootings.

National Assistant principal is indicted in connection with shooting done by 6-year-old Assistant principal is indicted in connection with shooting done by 6-year-old Listen · 4:11 4:11 A grand jury indicted a former assistant principal at a Virginia elementary school on counts of child abuse and neglect. The net appears to be widening in holding adults accountable for shootings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor