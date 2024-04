Our Sun probably has a bunch of siblings Stars are born in clusters. Some stay together as binaries, some drift apart and some are violently thrown out of the family. The Pleiades are young clustered blue stars being born from dust and gas.

Our Sun probably has a bunch of siblings Stars are born in clusters. Some stay together as binaries, some drift apart and some are violently thrown out of the family. The Pleiades are young clustered blue stars being born from dust and gas.