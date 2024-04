One engineer may have saved the world from a massive cyber attack Microsoft engineer Andres Freund found something strange when he was running routine tests of open-source software. He ended up uncovering a backdoor that could have enabled a major cyberattack.

Technology One engineer may have saved the world from a massive cyber attack One engineer may have saved the world from a massive cyber attack Listen · 5:19 5:19 Microsoft engineer Andres Freund found something strange when he was running routine tests of open-source software. He ended up uncovering a backdoor that could have enabled a major cyberattack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor