Rwandan Society 30 Years After the Genocide : State of the World from NPR It has been three decades since the East African country of Rwanda experienced a genocide that changed the country and shocked the world. We look at the state of their society today.

State of the World from NPR What Rwanda Looks Like 30 Years After the Genocide What Rwanda Looks Like 30 Years After the Genocide Listen · 11:53 11:53 Enlarge this image toggle caption Jacques Nkinzingabo for NPR Jacques Nkinzingabo for NPR It has been three decades since the East African country of Rwanda experienced a genocide that changed the country and shocked the world. We look at the state of their society today. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor