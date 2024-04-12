New Music Friday: The best albums out April 12

NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce and WRTI's Nate Chinen take you through the biggest new releases of the week, including Maggie Rogers, Shabaka Hutchings and more.

Featured Albums

• Shabaka, 'Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace'

• Maggie Rogers, 'Don't Forget Me'

• Lizz Wright, 'Shadow'

• Leyla McCalla, 'Sun Without the Heat'

Other Notable Albums Out April 5

• METZ, Up On Gravity Hill'

• Caroline Davis & Wendy Eisenberg, Accept When

• girl in red, I'M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!

• Future & Metro Boomin, We Still Don't Trust You

• V/A, My Black Country - The Songs of Alice Randall

• Still House Plants, If I don​'​t make it, I love u

• Clarissa Connelly, World of Work

• Meshell Ndegeocello, Red Hot and Ra: The Magic City

• Bad Bad Hats, Bad Bad Hats

• Dave Douglas, GIFTS

• BODEGA, Our Brand Could Be Yr Life

• English Teacher, This Could Be Texas

• James Elkington & Nathan Salsburg, All Gist

• Mark Knopfler, One Deep River

• The Ophelias, Ribbon EP

• Tusks, Gold

• Raphael Schön, Heart Times

• Sunburned Hand of the Man, Nimbus

• Rejoicer, This Is Reasonable

• Aaron Lee Tasjan, Stellar Evolution

• Dolo Percussion, DOLO 6

• Baby Blue, Of My Window

• The Reds, Pinks & Purples, Unwishing Well

• Water Damage, In E

• Will Hoge, Tenderhearted Boys

• Jess Ribeiro, Summer of Love

• Sunbeam Sound Machine, Soft Signal EP