Olympic prize money, Indian iPhones, and Subway's foot-long cookie : The Indicator from Planet Money In this edition of Indicators of the Week: the new incentive for speed in cash prizes for Olympic track and field, growing iPhone assembly in India and the curious inflation puzzle of the foot-long cookies at Subway.

Can India become the next high-tech hub? (Apple / Spotify)

The Indicator from Planet Money

What Subway's foot-long cookie says about inflation

Can India become the next high-tech hub? (Apple / Spotify)

