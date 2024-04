The History Of King Kong & Godzilla : Fresh Air Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is the latest film starring two of cinema's biggest monsters. Today we take a look at the first time they were introduced to audiences. Film historian Rudy Behlmer tells us about the 1933 film King Kong. And Steve Ryfle wrote a book about the making of the 1954 Japanese film Godzilla.



Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews Civil War.