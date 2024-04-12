Accessibility links
Would you qualify for the jury on a Trump trial? Find out in the quiz Why is a famous elementary particle in the news? Where is Chechnya and what did it ban? Which prince is Andrew again? If you know these things, you'll get at least a 3 out of 11.
A quiz.
Would you qualify for the jury on a Trump trial? Find out in the quiz

From left: Shohei Ohtani, Te-Hina Paopao, etc.

From left: Shohei Ohtani, Te-Hina Paopao, etc.

As those in the path of totality recover from their collective moment of transcendence, a juicy Trump trial is finally, almost, so-close-you-can-taste-it about to start. But that's next week's quiz fodder.

This week, topics thrown into the flaming quiz pyre include high-energy physics, beloved snacks, music traditions and, of course, viral animals. (Not those, though.) Want an 11/11? Hint: Don't overthink.

