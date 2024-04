Ukraine has adopted a new mobilization law to boost its military ranks After months of deliberations, Ukraine's parliament adopted the law to mobilize hundreds of thousands of new soldiers. Russian troops are on the offensive, and Ukrainian soldiers are exhausted.

After months of deliberations, Ukraine's parliament adopted the law to mobilize hundreds of thousands of new soldiers. Russian troops are on the offensive, and Ukrainian soldiers are exhausted.