Alex Garland's new film imagines what a truly divided America could look like NPR's Leila Fadel talks to director Alex Garland, whose new film Civil War, imagines what a truly divided America would look like if it descended into a second war between the states.

Movie Interviews Alex Garland's new film imagines what a truly divided America could look like Alex Garland's new film imagines what a truly divided America could look like Listen · 6:51 6:51 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to director Alex Garland, whose new film Civil War, imagines what a truly divided America would look like if it descended into a second war between the states. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor