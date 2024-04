The cultural legacy of OJ Simpson: football player, actor and murder suspect OJ Simpson, one of the greatest running backs of all time, has died at 76. His infamous police chase and murder trial changed the media landscape, and accelerated the obsession with celebrity culture.

Culture The cultural legacy of OJ Simpson: football player, actor and murder suspect The cultural legacy of OJ Simpson: football player, actor and murder suspect Audio will be available later today. OJ Simpson, one of the greatest running backs of all time, has died at 76. His infamous police chase and murder trial changed the media landscape, and accelerated the obsession with celebrity culture. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor