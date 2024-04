Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' is getting a 2nd theatrical release The release of the science fiction masterpiece is to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Paramount Pictures says the release will be in IMAX 70 millimeter format as well as digital screens this September.

