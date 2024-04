Another aid route is opened to Gaza as Israel stays on high alert for an Iran attack Israel is on high alert for a possible attack from Iran. Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, where famine is looming, Israel's military has opened a new aid route.

Middle East Another aid route is opened to Gaza as Israel stays on high alert for an Iran attack Another aid route is opened to Gaza as Israel stays on high alert for an Iran attack Listen · 3:53 3:53 Israel is on high alert for a possible attack from Iran. Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, where famine is looming, Israel's military has opened a new aid route. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor