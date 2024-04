Dystopian film 'Civil War' follows journalists covering a second American civil war Alex Garland's dystopian thriller Civil War depicts a current-day, less-than-united states of America in which journalists are scrambling to get to the White House before rebel factions do.

Review Movie Reviews Dystopian film 'Civil War' follows journalists covering a second American civil war Dystopian film 'Civil War' follows journalists covering a second American civil war Listen · 4:09 4:09 Alex Garland's dystopian thriller Civil War depicts a current-day, less-than-united states of America in which journalists are scrambling to get to the White House before rebel factions do. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor