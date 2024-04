A woman has received a death sentence in the largest fraud trial in Vietnam's history NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Associated Press reporter Aniruddha Ghosal about the largest-ever fraud case in Vietnam. The real estate tycoon at the center of it has received a death sentence.

Asia A woman has received a death sentence in the largest fraud trial in Vietnam's history A woman has received a death sentence in the largest fraud trial in Vietnam's history Listen · 4:16 4:16 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Associated Press reporter Aniruddha Ghosal about the largest-ever fraud case in Vietnam. The real estate tycoon at the center of it has received a death sentence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor