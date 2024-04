'Hilltop,' Howard University's student newspaper, is going strong at 100 years old Howard University's student newspaper hit 100. The paper that Zora Neale Hurston helped found is still going strong.

Education 'Hilltop,' Howard University's student newspaper, is going strong at 100 years old 'Hilltop,' Howard University's student newspaper, is going strong at 100 years old Listen · 3:05 3:05 Howard University's student newspaper hit 100. The paper that Zora Neale Hurston helped found is still going strong. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor