Fresh Air Best Of: Andrew Scott / Women Behind The Wheel Best Of: Andrew Scott / Women Behind The Wheel Listen · 45:41 45:41 Andrew Scott stars as a con artist with no conscience in the new Netflix series Ripley. It's an adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. He spoke with Terry Gross about tapping into his darker side for the role — and playing the "hot priest" in Fleabag.



Also, we hear about how cars became our most gendered technology. Women used to be considered unqualified to drive, or just terrible drivers. Glamorous women were used to advertise cars. And yet cars have been designed for male bodies, in ways that put women drivers at risk. Journalist Nancy Nichols is the author of Women Behind the Wheel.



Maureen Corrigan reviews Lionel Shriver's latest novel, Mania.