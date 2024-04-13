Accessibility links
Bill Cowher talks winning the Super Bowl and encourages yelling on NPR : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! We're live in Pittsburgh this week, where Steelers legend Bill Cowher joins panelists Negin Farsad, Mo Rocca, and Maeve Higgins to talk winning the Super Bowl, yelling on NPR, and why his 20th high school reunion was such a nightmare.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher is doused with water after his team won the Super Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

Bill Cowher played in the NFL before becoming one of the most celebrated coaches in football history. He led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl win in 2006, but before that, had to deal with being berated at his 20th high school reunion by a bunch of drunk Steelers fans. He could handle that with ease, but can he handle our quiz?