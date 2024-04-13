Bill Cowher talks winning the Super Bowl and encourages yelling on NPR

Bill Cowher played in the NFL before becoming one of the most celebrated coaches in football history. He led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl win in 2006, but before that, had to deal with being berated at his 20th high school reunion by a bunch of drunk Steelers fans. He could handle that with ease, but can he handle our quiz?