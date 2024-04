Remembering Reverend Cecil Murray NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Pastor Steven Johnson about the life and legacy of Reverend Cecil Murray, who died last week, at the age of 94.

Obituaries Remembering Reverend Cecil Murray Remembering Reverend Cecil Murray Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Pastor Steven Johnson about the life and legacy of Reverend Cecil Murray, who died last week, at the age of 94. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor