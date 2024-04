Caleb Carr's new book is a memoir about life spent with his beloved rescue cat NPR's Scott Simon talks with Caleb Carr, author of the best-selling novel, "The Alienist." Carr has written a memoir, reflecting on his life through the companionship of his scrappy rescue cat, Masha.

Author Interviews Caleb Carr's new book is a memoir about life spent with his beloved rescue cat