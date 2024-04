Sam Evian's new LP 'Plunge' is his most personal yet Scott Simon talks with musician and indie producer Sam Evian about his fourth LP, "Plunge." Evian says the record is his most personal yet and it touches on themes of family, depression and sobriety.

Music Interviews Sam Evian's new LP 'Plunge' is his most personal yet