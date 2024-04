Trump's trials update NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro and Norm Eisen about former President Donald Trump's first criminal trial that begins on Monday.

Politics Trump's trials update Trump's trials update Listen · 16:22 16:22 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro and Norm Eisen about former President Donald Trump's first criminal trial that begins on Monday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor