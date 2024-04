How Israel could be reinforcing a cycle of radicalization NPR's Scott Detrow talks with H.A. Hellyer of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about how Israel's bombardment in Gaza may be reinforcing a cycle of radicalization.

Middle East How Israel could be reinforcing a cycle of radicalization How Israel could be reinforcing a cycle of radicalization Listen · 7:51 7:51 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with H.A. Hellyer of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about how Israel's bombardment in Gaza may be reinforcing a cycle of radicalization. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor