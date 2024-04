Iran launches retaliatory strikes against Israel With support from U.S. forces, Israel's defense systems took down hundreds of Iranian drones and missiles that were launched in what President Biden called "an unprecedented attack."

Middle East Iran launches retaliatory strikes against Israel Iran launches retaliatory strikes against Israel Listen · 4:57 4:57 With support from U.S. forces, Israel's defense systems took down hundreds of Iranian drones and missiles that were launched in what President Biden called "an unprecedented attack." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor