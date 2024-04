She went viral playing an Oompa Loompa. Now, she's bringing Wonka to L.A. The Willy Wonka experience in Scotland went viral for all the wrong reasons. It's having an unlikely comeback in LA. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks about it with Kirsty Paterson, who plays an Oompa Loompa.

Culture She went viral playing an Oompa Loompa. Now, she's bringing Wonka to L.A. She went viral playing an Oompa Loompa. Now, she's bringing Wonka to L.A. Listen · 3:48 3:48 The Willy Wonka experience in Scotland went viral for all the wrong reasons. It's having an unlikely comeback in LA. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks about it with Kirsty Paterson, who plays an Oompa Loompa. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor