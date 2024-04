Why former NIH Director Francis Collins went public with his cancer diagnosis NPR's Scott Detrow spoke with the former director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, about his recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

Medical Treatments Why former NIH Director Francis Collins went public with his cancer diagnosis Why former NIH Director Francis Collins went public with his cancer diagnosis Listen · 10:38 10:38 NPR's Scott Detrow spoke with the former director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, about his recent prostate cancer diagnosis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor