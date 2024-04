How a visually impaired marathoner will compete in Boston Around 30,000 runners will participate in the Boston Marathon, and that includes some runners with disabilities. We meet a visually impaired runner and his guide as they trained for the race.

Sports How a visually impaired marathoner will compete in Boston