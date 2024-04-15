What Will Israel's Response Be to Iran's Drone and Missile Attack? : State of the World from NPR Following the attack of more than 300 weaponized drones and missiles launched by Iran at Israel, the Israeli prime minster is getting pressure from the U.S. for Israel to be measured in its response, while some domestic politicians are demanding a strong reaction. Our correspondent in Tel Aviv gives us the latest. And Jordan was part of the success in shooting down the majority of projectiles bound for Israel. We hear what the reaction has been in that country where 60 percent of the population is of Palestinian origin.

State of the World from NPR Now That Iran Has Attacked Israel, What Happens Next? Now That Iran Has Attacked Israel, What Happens Next? Following the attack of more than 300 weaponized drones and missiles launched by Iran at Israel, the Israeli prime minster is getting pressure from the U.S. for Israel to be measured in its response, while some domestic politicians are demanding a strong reaction. Our correspondent in Tel Aviv gives us the latest. And Jordan was part of the success in shooting down the majority of projectiles bound for Israel. We hear what the reaction has been in that country where 60 percent of the population is of Palestinian origin.