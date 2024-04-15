Tune in to a mini-concert with Lo Moon

Set List "Water"

"Waiting a Lifetime"

"Evidence"

The new album from Lo Moon, I Wish You Way More Than Luck, takes its title from a somewhat well-known quote by the writer David Foster Wallace. It was said to outgoing graduates, in a commencement speech. It's fitting, because Lo Moon's Matt Lowell returned to his old campus in Connecticut to get inspired by the place he first performed as a musician, Clark Memorial Chapel. It was the spark that put I Wish You Way More Than Luck into action.

In this mini-concert, the psychedelic pop band out of Los Angeles joins World Cafe for a performance recorded in London at The Lexington in 2023. Enjoy.

