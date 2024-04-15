'If You Can Keep It': The Legacy Of Roe V. Wade In The 2024 Election

Almost two years ago, The Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs case, overturning Roe v. Wade and declaring that access to abortion is not protected in the United States Constitution.

A lot has happened in the time since then.

Nationwide, citizens are arguing in the courts, legislatures, and ballot boxes over whether abortion should be banned, and if so, under what circumstances.

It's already a big issue in the upcoming 2024 election. Republican candidate Donald Trump shared his take in a video message last week. For this week's installment of our weekly politics series, "If You Can Keep It," we're discussing abortion, politics, and the upcoming election.

