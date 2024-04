Iran's unprecedented retaliatory strikes on Israel create tension world wide Does Iran's attack against Israel on Saturday risk propelling the Middle East into a larger war? NPR's Leila Fadel asks Danny Citrinowicz with the Institute for National Security Studies.

