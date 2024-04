Scottie Scheffler, 27, wins the Masters Tournament for the 2nd time Golf's most prestigious tournament, the Masters in Augusta, Ga., wrapped up on Sunday with a repeat champion. Scottie Scheffler won his second green jacket, the fourth youngest to win multiple times.

