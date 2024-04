Doris Kearns Goodwin newest book is about her late husband's work in the 1960s NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin about her late husband Dick Goodwin and her new book, An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s.

Author Interviews

Doris Kearns Goodwin newest book is about her late husband's work in the 1960s

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin about her late husband Dick Goodwin and her new book, An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s.