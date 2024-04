'Rust' armorer, convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March, faces sentencing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of the movie Rust, is to be sentenced Monday for her role in the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of the movie Rust, is to be sentenced Monday for her role in the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.