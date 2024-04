Why you might want to learn how to say 'Cheesehead' in Portuguese The NFL is planning to open this year's season in Brazil. The Sept. 6 match up between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be the first played in South America.

The NFL is planning to open this year's season in Brazil. The Sept. 6 match up between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be the first played in South America.