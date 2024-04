How Israel is responding to aggression by Iran Israel's government is weighing its next steps following the weekend attack by Iran. And in Gaza, there are signs of increased food reaching the north following intense U.S. pressure on Israel.

Israel's government is weighing its next steps following the weekend attack by Iran. And in Gaza, there are signs of increased food reaching the north following intense U.S. pressure on Israel.