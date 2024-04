Wrexham football club, welcome to League One The Welsh soccer club famously owned by North American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have earned another promotion. Next year Wrexham AFC will play in the third division of English football.

Wrexham football club, welcome to League One