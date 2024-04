One year after civil war erupted in Sudan, millions of people are in dire need of aid A year of war has had a devastating impact on Sudan. The country is suffering the worlds largest displacement crisis and in the grips of a humanitarian disaster, with no sign of a resolution in sight.

Africa One year after civil war erupted in Sudan, millions of people are in dire need of aid A year of war has had a devastating impact on Sudan. The country is suffering the worlds largest displacement crisis and in the grips of a humanitarian disaster, with no sign of a resolution in sight.