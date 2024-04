Iran's attack on Israel raises fear of regional conflict NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former Israeli intelligence official Sima Shina about Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, what might come next, and the risks for the Middle East and beyond.

