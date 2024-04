Renowned Atlanta hip-hop producer Rico Wade dies at 52 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rodney Carmichael from NPR Music about the legacy of Rico Wade, a foundational producer of Atlanta Hip-Hop.

Obituaries Renowned Atlanta hip-hop producer Rico Wade dies at 52 Renowned Atlanta hip-hop producer Rico Wade dies at 52 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rodney Carmichael from NPR Music about the legacy of Rico Wade, a foundational producer of Atlanta Hip-Hop. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor