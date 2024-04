Researchers have been trying to breed fungus-resistant chestnut trees for 100 years We visit an orchard where researchers are breeding Chestnut trees they hope will one day fight off a fungus that's been killing the iconic American tree for more than a century.

Researchers have been trying to breed fungus-resistant chestnut trees for 100 years

We visit an orchard where researchers are breeding Chestnut trees they hope will one day fight off a fungus that's been killing the iconic American tree for more than a century.